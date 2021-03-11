Columbia Asset Management Lowers Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Columbia Asset Management cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Citigroup by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,115 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,273,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,560,000 after purchasing an additional 638,347 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,033,000 after purchasing an additional 116,064 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Citigroup by 1,321.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,923,000 after buying an additional 18,012,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Citigroup by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,535,000 after buying an additional 1,603,608 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.79.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,639,719. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average of $54.77. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $72.84. The stock has a market cap of $150.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

