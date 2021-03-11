Columbia Asset Management Sells 1,545 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Columbia Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 2.6% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.86.

NKE traded up $2.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.35. 202,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,518,816. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $216.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $4,062,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

