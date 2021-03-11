Columbia Asset Management Sells 8,293 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Columbia Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,293 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.7% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 180,620 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in Intel by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 167,726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 24,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $12,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,902,934. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.97. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

