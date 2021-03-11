Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Short Interest Up 539.4% in February

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 409,200 shares, a growth of 539.4% from the February 11th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,859,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Columbia Care from $8.00 to $8.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Care in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Columbia Care in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

OTCMKTS:CCHWF opened at $6.13 on Thursday. Columbia Care has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99.

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides medical and adult use cannabis products and related services. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates 80 dispensaries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

