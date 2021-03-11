Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Short Interest Down 81.8% in February

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the February 11th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STK. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 246,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,798 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000.

Shares of STK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.21. 47,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,277. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $25.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

