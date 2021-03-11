Commercial Metals (CMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect Commercial Metals to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Commercial Metals to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CMC opened at $29.64 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,116.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 126,982 shares of company stock worth $3,063,617 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMC shares. BNP Paribas cut Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America cut Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

