Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Up 547.6% in February

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 547.6% from the February 11th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CRZBY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,472. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $7.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRZBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Commerzbank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oddo Bhf raised Commerzbank from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

