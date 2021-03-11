CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.76

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.76 and last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 29022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COMM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on CommScope from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CommScope from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.27.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $5,269,320.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in CommScope by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 121,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at $1,152,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in CommScope by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in CommScope by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CommScope by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,551,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,965,000 after purchasing an additional 270,996 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

