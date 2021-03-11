Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Short Interest Update

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the February 11th total of 16,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JCS. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Communications Systems from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Communications Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of Communications Systems stock opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.96 million, a PE ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 1.09. Communications Systems has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 754,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 11.3% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 37,001 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 68,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Communications Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 312,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Communications Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products and services for broadband networks in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Transition Networks, JDL Technologies, and Net2Edge.

