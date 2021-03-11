Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Short Interest Update

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the February 11th total of 16,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of research firms have recently commented on JCS. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Communications Systems from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Communications Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.
Shares of Communications Systems stock opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.96 million, a PE ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 1.09. Communications Systems has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60.
Communications Systems Company Profile
Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products and services for broadband networks in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Transition Networks, JDL Technologies, and Net2Edge.
