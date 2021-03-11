Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to Issue $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Community Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 17.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Community Trust Bancorp has a payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.

CTBI stock opened at $46.86 on Thursday. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $47.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average is $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $53.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.65 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTBI shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

