Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)’s stock price rose 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.07 and last traded at $6.97. Approximately 2,306,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,284,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.
SBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)
Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.
Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.