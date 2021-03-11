Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Trading Up 12%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s stock price was up 12% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.70 and last traded at $6.70. Approximately 4,961,836 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 4,004,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 53.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (NYSE:SID)

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

