Comparing Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) & Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) and Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Otter Tail has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and Otter Tail, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 0 0 0 0 N/A Otter Tail 0 0 2 0 3.00

Otter Tail has a consensus target price of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.26%. Given Otter Tail’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Otter Tail is more favorable than Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás.

Dividends

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Otter Tail pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás pays out 47.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Otter Tail pays out 71.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Otter Tail has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.0% of Otter Tail shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Otter Tail shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and Otter Tail’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás $6.74 billion 1.14 $2.71 billion $1.12 5.09 Otter Tail $919.50 million 2.02 $86.85 million $2.17 20.60

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has higher revenue and earnings than Otter Tail. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Otter Tail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and Otter Tail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 49.42% 11.19% 4.57% Otter Tail 11.10% 11.98% 4.11%

Summary

Otter Tail beats Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts. It also operates 64,138 kilometers of transmission lines. The company was founded in 1962 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. markets. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind and hydro, and natural gas and oil sources. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 132,578 residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers. Its Manufacturing segment stamps, fabricates, welds, paints, and laser cuts metal components for use in the recreational vehicle, agricultural, oil and gas, lawn and garden, industrial equipment, health and fitness, and enclosure industries; manufactures and fabricates parts for off-road equipment, mining machinery, oil fields and offshore oil rigs, wind industry components, broadcast antennae, and farm equipment; and provides laser cutting services and stamping to weldments and assemblies for metal fabrication buyers and original equipment manufacturers. It also manufactures and sells thermoformed products for the horticulture industry; and clamshell packing, blister packs, returnable pallets, and handling trays for shipping and storing odd-shaped or difficult-to-handle parts for customers in the medical and life sciences, industrial, recreation, and electronics industries. The company's Plastics segment manufactures polyvinyl chloride pipes for municipal water, rural water, wastewater, storm drainage system, and other uses. This segment markets its products to wholesalers and distributors through independent sales representatives, company salespersons, and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Otter Tail Power Company and changed its name to Otter Tail Corporation in 2001. Otter Tail Corporation was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

