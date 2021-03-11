Comparing Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Sify Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Chindata Group shares are held by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sify Technologies and Chindata Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sify Technologies 3.18% 9.55% 3.16% Chindata Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sify Technologies and Chindata Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sify Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Chindata Group 0 1 6 0 2.86

Chindata Group has a consensus target price of $19.20, indicating a potential upside of 3.67%. Given Chindata Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than Sify Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sify Technologies and Chindata Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sify Technologies $326.31 million 2.00 $9.36 million N/A N/A Chindata Group $120.74 million 55.10 -$24.69 million N/A N/A

Sify Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Chindata Group.

Summary

Sify Technologies beats Chindata Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services. The Data Center Services segment provides co-location, regular backup, server load balancing, and remote backup solutions; shared hosting, network, and security services; storage and virtualization services; and managed voice services to resident enterprises. The Cloud and Managed Services segment offers on-demand hosting services; and remote and onsite infrastructure management services that manages and supports customer operating systems, applications, and database layers, as well as utility-based on-demand storage services. The Technology Integration Services segment provides data center build, network integration, information security, end user computing, and collaborative tools and solutions. The Applications Integration Services segment offers online assessment, web development, supply chain solutions, content management, sale of digital certificates; sale, implementation, and maintenance of industry specific application; and operates online portfolio, including sify.com and samachar.com, gateway to the Internet by offering communication and search tools. The company was formerly known as Sify Limited and changed its name to Sify Technologies Limited in October 2007. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

