Comparing Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) & Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Vaccinex and Immutep’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex N/A N/A -367.05% Immutep N/A N/A N/A

Vaccinex has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immutep has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vaccinex and Immutep’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex $520,000.00 142.50 -$31.86 million ($2.47) -1.34 Immutep $4.92 million 27.45 -$9.04 million N/A N/A

Immutep has higher revenue and earnings than Vaccinex.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of Vaccinex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Immutep shares are held by institutional investors. 68.6% of Vaccinex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vaccinex and Immutep, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaccinex 0 1 1 0 2.50 Immutep 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vaccinex currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 111.48%. Immutep has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 152.71%. Given Immutep’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Immutep is more favorable than Vaccinex.

Summary

Immutep beats Vaccinex on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease. The company is also developing VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13 that is in preclinical development for the treatment of MS and potentially for other autoimmune disorders; and VX25, a bi-specific natural killer T (NKT) cell stimulator, for the therapeutic application of NKT cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. It has a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck KGaA to test pepinemab in combination with avelumab checkpoint inhibitor in NSCLC patients. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

About Immutep

Immutep Limited, a biotech company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its principal product candidate is IMP321, also known as Â’eftilagimod alpha' or Â’efti', which is a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC and in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel; and is being evaluated as a combination therapy in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung carcinoma in a Phase II clinical trial called TACTI-002 and an investigator initiated Phase I trial called INSIGHT in advanced solid tumors. Its other products include IMP761, IMP701 and IMP731, all of which are related to lymphocyte activation gene 3, a gene linked to the regulation of T cells in immune responses. Immutep Limited has partnerships with GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, CYTLIMIC Inc., INSIGHT, and EOC Pharma. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

