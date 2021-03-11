Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) (LON:CPG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,332.58

Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) (LON:CPG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,332.58 ($17.41) and traded as high as GBX 1,577.50 ($20.61). Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,577.50 ($20.61), with a volume of 3,985,359 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPG shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,284.18 ($16.78).

Get Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,441.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,332.58. The company has a market capitalization of £28.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.19.

In other Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) news, insider Karen Witts acquired 7,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,415 ($18.49) per share, for a total transaction of £99,205.65 ($129,612.82).

Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) Company Profile (LON:CPG)

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.