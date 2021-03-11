Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPSI. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $26,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,784.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $63,370. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $32.93. 1,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,480. The company has a market capitalization of $477.88 million, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.15). Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

