Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Acquired by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.50% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 250.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CPSI traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.03. 2,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.70. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.15). Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,778.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,200 shares of company stock worth $63,370. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

