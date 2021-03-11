Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

