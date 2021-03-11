Connectome (CNTM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.82 Million

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Connectome token can currently be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00002709 BTC on exchanges. Connectome has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Connectome has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00052616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00011587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.60 or 0.00725047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00065346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00028227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Connectome (CNTM) is a token. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 tokens. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connectome is connectome.to

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

