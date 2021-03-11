ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $73.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ConocoPhillips traded as high as $60.40 and last traded at $59.97, with a volume of 92658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.42.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average is $40.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.05, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.