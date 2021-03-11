ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,779 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,805,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,080 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $605,302,000 after acquiring an additional 151,859 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,307 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $640,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,177 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,114,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $204,524,000 after purchasing an additional 195,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.83. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $59.94. The company has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.02, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on COP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.32.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

