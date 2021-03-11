Constellation (DAG) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.74 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 11th. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $67.12 million and $2.74 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded 64.5% higher against the US dollar. One Constellation token can currently be bought for $0.0530 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00052057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.02 or 0.00701899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00066170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00027254 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00036143 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

