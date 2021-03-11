Content Value Network (CVNT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $755,140.00

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Content Value Network has a total market capitalization of $2.49 billion and approximately $755,140.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Content Value Network has traded 27,802.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Content Value Network coin can now be bought for approximately $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Content Value Network

Content Value Network (CRYPTO:CVNT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io . Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Content Value Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

