ContentBox Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.16 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 11th. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ContentBox Token Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,418,382,470 tokens. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox

ContentBox Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars.

