ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.02% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

WISH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. ContextLogic has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $32.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.49.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

In other news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 214,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $4,223,747.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 214,949 shares in the company, valued at $4,223,747.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $725,104.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,104.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,086,728 shares of company stock valued at $139,254,205 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $1,156,163,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $116,272,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $52,333,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $31,918,000.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

