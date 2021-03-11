ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.47% from the stock’s previous close.

WISH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ContextLogic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49. ContextLogic has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

In other news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 214,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $4,223,747.85. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 214,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,223,747.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $346,350.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,350.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,086,728 shares of company stock worth $139,254,205 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,156,163,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,272,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,333,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $31,918,000.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.