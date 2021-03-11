ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Oppenheimer

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.58.

WISH stock opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. ContextLogic has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

In other news, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 1,443,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $28,367,467.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,443,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,367,467.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $725,104.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,104.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,086,728 shares of company stock valued at $139,254,205.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

