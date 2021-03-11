Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS: CTTAY):

3/10/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/10/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

3/9/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/3/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/23/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/17/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/4/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/27/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/20/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

1/15/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 92,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

