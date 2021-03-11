Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.24. 713,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,211. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

