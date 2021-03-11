Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.24. 713,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,211. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

