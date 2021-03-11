Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oddo Bhf cut Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of CTTAY traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.24. 713,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

