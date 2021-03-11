CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $106,025.00

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $10.79 million and $106,025.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000611 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CONTRACOIN alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 129.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00063651 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.72 or 0.00189381 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008376 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,352,472 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CONTRACOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CONTRACOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.