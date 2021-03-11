Contrasting Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) & IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) and IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Applied Optoelectronics and IPG Photonics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Optoelectronics 1 5 1 0 2.00 IPG Photonics 0 4 5 0 2.56

Applied Optoelectronics currently has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 38.73%. IPG Photonics has a consensus price target of $230.94, suggesting a potential upside of 7.62%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than IPG Photonics.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and IPG Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Optoelectronics -34.83% -11.67% -6.48% IPG Photonics 9.04% 7.76% 6.85%

Risk and Volatility

Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and IPG Photonics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Optoelectronics $190.87 million 1.24 -$66.05 million ($1.45) -6.09 IPG Photonics $1.31 billion 8.74 $180.23 million $4.36 49.22

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Optoelectronics. Applied Optoelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IPG Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of IPG Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.0% of IPG Photonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IPG Photonics beats Applied Optoelectronics on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks; and ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources. In addition, the company offers integrated laser systems; 2D compact flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool; and specialized fiber laser systems for material processing applications; and optical transceiver and transponder modules for interconnecting electronic equipment, including Ethernet switches, IP routers and SONET/SDH optical transport modules within telecommunications, cable multi-system operator, and data center networking applications. Its lasers and amplifiers are also used in materials processing, advanced communications, and medical applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.

