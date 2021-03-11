Contrasting Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) & Sprott (NYSE:SII)

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) and Sprott (NYSE:SII) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Elevate Credit and Sprott’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevate Credit 5.73% 31.90% 7.16% Sprott 20.90% 8.15% 6.50%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Elevate Credit and Sprott, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevate Credit 0 2 1 0 2.33 Sprott 0 2 0 0 2.00

Elevate Credit currently has a consensus price target of $3.80, indicating a potential downside of 15.37%. Sprott has a consensus price target of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.06%. Given Sprott’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sprott is more favorable than Elevate Credit.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.8% of Elevate Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of Sprott shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of Elevate Credit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elevate Credit and Sprott’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevate Credit $746.96 million 0.22 $32.18 million $0.73 6.15 Sprott $72.50 million 15.40 $10.20 million $0.04 1,091.75

Elevate Credit has higher revenue and earnings than Sprott. Elevate Credit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprott, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Elevate Credit beats Sprott on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc. provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

