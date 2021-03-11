Contrasting HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) & Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ)

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) and Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.3% of HEXO shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

HEXO has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.14, indicating that its stock price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for HEXO and Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HEXO 6 7 3 0 1.81 Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

HEXO presently has a consensus target price of $1.95, indicating a potential downside of 71.26%. Given HEXO’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe HEXO is more favorable than Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares HEXO and Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEXO -517.61% -13.15% -10.35% Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HEXO and Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HEXO $60.46 million 13.69 -$406.37 million ($0.96) -7.05 Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HEXO.

Summary

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals beats HEXO on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. Additionally, it offers cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brand; and cannabis products under Original Stash and Up brand names. The company was formerly known as The Hydropothecary Corporation and changes its name to HEXO Corp. in August 2018. HEXO Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Kanata, Canada.

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for chronic inflammatory disease and neurologic disorders. Its lead compound is Anatabine citrate, a small molecule, cholinergic agonist, which exhibits anti-inflammatory pharmacological characteristics, with a mechanism of action distinct from other anti-inflammatory drugs available, such as biologics, steroids, and non-steroidal anti-inflammatories. The company was formerly known as Star Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida. On September 27, 2016, Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

