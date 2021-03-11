Contrasting Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) and Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) and Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and Virgin Galactic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lindblad Expeditions N/A -71.47% -10.17% Virgin Galactic N/A -55.55% -43.37%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lindblad Expeditions and Virgin Galactic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lindblad Expeditions 0 3 1 0 2.25 Virgin Galactic 0 5 4 0 2.44

Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential downside of 36.94%. Virgin Galactic has a consensus price target of $31.22, suggesting a potential downside of 7.02%. Given Virgin Galactic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Virgin Galactic is more favorable than Lindblad Expeditions.

Volatility & Risk

Lindblad Expeditions has a beta of 2.66, indicating that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virgin Galactic has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.9% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and Virgin Galactic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lindblad Expeditions $343.09 million 2.94 $16.35 million $0.39 51.85 Virgin Galactic $3.78 million 2,081.80 -$210.93 million ($1.09) -30.81

Lindblad Expeditions has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Galactic. Virgin Galactic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lindblad Expeditions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lindblad Expeditions beats Virgin Galactic on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand. The company has a strategic alliance with the National Geographic Society. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space. In addition, it engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight vehicles. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

