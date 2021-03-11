Contrasting Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) & Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Strattec Security and Canoo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strattec Security $385.30 million 0.54 -$7.61 million ($0.91) -59.44 Canoo N/A N/A $1.16 million N/A N/A

Canoo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Strattec Security.

Volatility & Risk

Strattec Security has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canoo has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Strattec Security and Canoo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strattec Security 0 0 0 0 N/A Canoo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Strattec Security and Canoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strattec Security -0.21% 0.53% 0.34% Canoo N/A -29.50% -0.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.7% of Strattec Security shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Strattec Security shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Canoo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Strattec Security beats Canoo on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products. It also provides full service and aftermarket support services for its products. The company markets its products to automotive and light truck original equipment manufacturers, as well as other transportation-related manufacturers; and through wholesale distributors, other marketers, and users of component parts, as well as certain products to non-automotive commercial customers. It also exports its products to Europe, Asia, and South America. Strattec Security Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, large corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

