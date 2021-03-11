Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.43

Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.43 and last traded at $43.33, with a volume of 4259 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $730.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 12.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,818,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 30,098 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

