Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.89.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Get Copa alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $90.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.71. Copa has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $94.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Copa’s revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copa will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Copa by 270.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Copa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.