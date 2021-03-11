CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

COR stock opened at $114.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.71. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $141.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.76, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 96.47%.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $156,279.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,327.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $240,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 43,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,434 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 49.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 20.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

