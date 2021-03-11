Cormark Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spin Master in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.46. Cormark also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TOY. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.50.

TSE TOY opened at C$38.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$29.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.43. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$9.73 and a 52-week high of C$42.35.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

