Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1602 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.46. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $13.54.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.