Corning (NYSE:GLW) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.00

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $39.90, with a volume of 46825 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.97.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 194.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average is $35.49.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Corning’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

In related news, CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $1,742,525.50. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,574 shares of company stock worth $7,587,308. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,887,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,867,949,000 after acquiring an additional 352,371 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $431,293,000 after acquiring an additional 78,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Corning by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,239,000 after acquiring an additional 650,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $280,667,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Corning by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,987,000 after acquiring an additional 464,616 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

