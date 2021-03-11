Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $456.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to announce sales of $456.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $418.47 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRSR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $33.14 on Thursday. Corsair Gaming has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $51.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $8,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,057,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,023,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter worth about $43,443,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter worth about $36,807,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter worth about $31,314,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter worth about $8,040,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $6,794,000. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

