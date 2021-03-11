Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.66

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.66 and last traded at $47.16, with a volume of 15423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

The stock has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.02.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,570,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,825,000 after buying an additional 332,087 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP increased its position in Corteva by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Corteva by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,239 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,689,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,299,000 after purchasing an additional 249,837 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,077,000 after purchasing an additional 53,204 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

