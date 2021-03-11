Cortex Price Up 16.7% This Week (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Cortex has a total market cap of $49.23 million and $9.78 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00052465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.69 or 0.00704343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00066487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00027413 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00036920 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cortex Coin Trading

