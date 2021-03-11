Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Corus Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $948.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.66. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.57.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $319.23 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 42.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CJREF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.