Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$6.93 and a 52-week high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$420.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$421.60 million.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

