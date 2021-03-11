Cosmos (ATOM) Hits Market Cap of $4.14 Billion

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.55 or 0.00034115 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion and approximately $573.23 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,240.15 or 0.99894943 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012458 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00103215 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000971 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008045 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 269,443,270 coins and its circulating supply is 211,658,667 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

