Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Cut to $350.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target decreased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.08% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on COST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.33.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $323.83 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $276.34 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

